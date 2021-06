Spread the love











Production has wrapped on Miike Takashi’s latest film, “Mogura no Uta Final” (translation: Mole Song Final), the third and final part of his “Mole Song” action-comedy trilogy about a bumbling cop who goes undercover — and becomes a full-fledged yakuza. The new film will open on November 19, 2021 with Toho distributing. Like the two previous […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...