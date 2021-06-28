javicia-leslie,-jamie-lee-curtis-and-matt-bomer-join-ktla’s-project-angel-food-telethon-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Project Angel Food’s upcoming telethon, “Lead With Love 2021,” will include appearances by “Batwoman” star Javicia Leslie, Jamie Lee Curtis, Maria Shriver and Matt Bomer. The television event will also include performances by LeAnn Rimes, Andy Grammer, Gloria Estefan, Jewel, Phillip Phillips, Vanessa Williams and “Cruel Summer” star Olivia Holt. Started in 1989 to help […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...