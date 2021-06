Spread the love











Melvin Gregg, Rotimi and Allen Maldonado are the latest stars to join New Line’s reimagining of the 1990 hit comedy “House Party,” produced by the SpringHill Company for HBO Max. The trio join stars Jorge Lendeborg, Tosin Cole, Karen Obilom and DC Young Fly for the new movie, produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. […]

