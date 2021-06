Spread the love











The Hollywood Legion Theater drive-in has announced an important upgrade for its “Summer of Celluloid” drive-in series, adding 35mm projectors for this year’s screenings. With the new addition, the Hollywood Legion is now the only drive-in on the west coast to present movies in 35mm. “Analog 35mm film projection at an outdoor cinema is a […]

