Spread the love











HBO Max has ordered a daring Swedish comedy series entitled “Lust” from Fremantle-owned banner Miso Film, ahead of its launch in Sweden. The new Max Original half-hour series will be headlined by Sofia Helin (“The Bridge”), Anja Lundqvist, Julia Dufvenius and Elin Klinga as four middle-aged women in Stockholm who have been friends since school […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...