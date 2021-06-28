BFI and ScreenSkills Team to Address Industry Inclusion Gaps Across the U.K. – Global Bulletin

Spread the love
SKILLS REVIEW The British Film Institute (BFI), in collaboration with skills body ScreenSkills and other industry bodies, has launched a strategic review designed to develop long-term solutions to tackle the current and emerging skills needs of the screen industries. The review will address the issues of improving inclusion of people from underrepresented groups, and the […]
