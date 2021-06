Spread the love











Sydney, the capital of the Australian entertainment industry, has gone into a two-week lockdown after a surge of the highly-transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus. The city’s stay-at-home orders have firmly shuttered all cinemas, theaters, restaurants and amusement parks. But, film and TV production has not had to halt. “Thankfully the track record of our […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...