Spread the love











“F9” provided a much-needed jolt to the domestic box office. The latest entry in Universal’s high-octane “Fast & Furious” saga collected $70 million in its opening weekend, the best start at the U.S. box office since 2019’s holiday release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The arrival of “F9” is the latest big-screen offering […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...