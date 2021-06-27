Top 8 Fashion Magazines In The World You Could

Spread the love











VOGUE – Only the best known faces #1

Vogue is the world’s most famous fashion magazine. The first edition was published in 1892 by Arthur Baldwin Tumure. Vogue is known for showing elaborate photo series by famous photographers with the latest women’s fashion. Designers like Karl Lagerfeld, Man Ray or Irgving Penn already had such a photo series in the popular fashion magazine. In general, Vogue writes about celebrities, architecture, design and much more.

TEEN VOGUE – For the younger generation #2

Teen Vogue: Instagram

Teen Vogue: Website

Besides Vogue, Teenvogue is also one of the hottest magazines worldwide. The first edition was published in 2003 and is a sister edition of Vogue. This magazine also features a large number of articles about fashion and celebrities.https://www.instagram.com/p/BtlvJaRnH30/

HARPER’S BAZAAR – the new face of Germany’s next topmodel #3

This year’s winner of the Germanys Next Topmodel Relay comes on the cover of the German Harper’s Bazaar. This is probably a dream come true, because Harper’s Bazaar is world-famous as well as Vogue and Elle and is represented in 29 countries worldwide. The first edition took place in 1867, and every month of the year artists, designers, photographers and authors are invited to make their statement about the world of fashion, beauty and pop culture.

COSMOPOLITAN – Glamour, Fashion and Beauty #4

The Cosmopolitan also comes from the fashion metropolis of New York. It is a lifestyle magazine founded in 1886 by Schlicht & Field. The magazine deals with fashion, beauty, partnership, profession and career.

THE NEW YORK TIMES STYLE MAGAZINE – not only a newspaper from New York#5

Most people know the New York Times, an internationally known newspaper from New York City. However, this has expanded and has published an associated Style Magazine. The magazine was launched in August 2004. The magazine deals with fashion, living, beauty and travel.

The New York Times Style Magazine: Website

NYLON – not just a fashion magazine #6

The first issue of Nylon appeared in 1999 and its focus is on pop culture and fashion. Altogether, the magazine includes art, beauty, music, design and much more.

V MAGAZINE – Karl Lagerfeld, Miley Cyrus, Lana del Rey and Co. #7

V Magazine is known to represent celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez and many more on their covers. The first issue was published in 1999 and reports on trends in fashion, film, music and art.

BREAK MAGAZINE #8 Before it’s in fashion, it’s in break—stories from emerging talent around the world, told in six posts, curated by break teams globally.www.breakmagazine.it

