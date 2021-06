Spread the love











The ninth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise is on its way to breaking a pandemic-era domestic box office record with an estimated $68 million debut. The action film, starring Vin Diesel and John Cena, raked in $30 million on Friday alone from 4,179 theaters. If its sales to continue to progress at a […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...