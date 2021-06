Spread the love











MGM landed global distribution rights to “Pussy Island,” Zoë Kravitz’s feature directorial debut, which has also tapped BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie as its lead. Ackie will join Channing Tatum, who was previously announced to star in the project, written by Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum. Bruce Cohen, Kravitz, Tiffany Persons and Tatum’s Free Association will produce […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...