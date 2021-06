Spread the love











Rooftop Films announced Stefani Saintonge and Yvonne Michelle Shirley will receive a $15,000 grant to support the production of “Point 5,” a film inspired by the edicts of the Black Panthers that will explore radical liberation and the function of systemic oppression. The duo’s past works include “Flowers,” “F*cked Like a Star,” “Black Girl Magic” […]

