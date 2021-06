Spread the love











Writer Matthew Robinson is heading to a galaxy far, far away. After fleshing out the world that never lies in “The Invention of Lying” and the monster apocalypse in “Love and Monsters,” Matthew Robinson is penning the script for Patty Jenkins’ “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron,” which is currently scheduled to be released on Dec. 22, […]

