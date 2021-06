Spread the love











Kevin Hart drama “Fatherhood” hit No.1 on Netflix in 82 countries after releasing June 18, according to the streamer. Netflix also projects that 61 million households will have seen the movie — or some portion of it — within its first four weeks. Timed to Father’s Day weekend, “Fatherhood” drew in viewers with a story […]

