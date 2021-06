Spread the love











While Mary J. Blige’s groundbreaking debut 1992 album “What’s the 411?” put the singer on the map and defined hip-hop soul, many fans feel her second, “My Life,” is the one that defined her. The album, released when she was just 23 years old, allowed listeners into a confessional box of songs that looked at […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...