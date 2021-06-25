Senza categoria

Everest Mountaineer Edmund Hillary’s Family Takes on Summit in New Doc, Cargo Launches Sales in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

da redazione
Commenti 0
everest-mountaineer-edmund-hillary’s-family-takes-on-summit-in-new-doc,-cargo-launches-sales-in-cannes-(exclusive)
Spread the love

Sir Edmund Hillary’s family will ascent the mountain that made their grandfather a household name in a new documentary being launched in Cannes. Directed by Ben Webster, one of the world’s top expedition leaders, “Everest: Legacy” is currently in pre-production and will be shopped to buyers by New York-headquartered documentary sales firm Cargo Film & […]

0 commenti su “Everest Mountaineer Edmund Hillary’s Family Takes on Summit in New Doc, Cargo Launches Sales in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: