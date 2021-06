Spread the love











The Cannes Film Festival will close its 74th edition with “OSS 117: From Africa With Love,” the third opus of the spy spoof franchise headlined by Oscar-winning actor Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”). The movie is directed by Nicolas Bedos, the popular French director whose last film, “La Belle Epoque,” world premiered out of competition at […]

