The Match Factory has released the trailer for feature “Amparo,” which marks the return to the Cannes Festival of Colombia’s Simón Mesa Soto, a Palme d’Or winner in 2014 for his short “Leidi.” Playing Cannes Critics’ Week, Mesa Soto’s jump from short to long feature is produced by Colombia’s Ocultimo in co-production with Momento Film, […]

