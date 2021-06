Spread the love











Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz and Patrick Gibson will head the cast of “The Portable Door,” a fantasy adventure film adapted from the series of novels by Patrick Holt. The film is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, with Jeffrey Walker (“Ali’s Wedding,” Sky’s “Lambs of God”) directing from a script by Leon Ford (“Griff the Invisible”). The story […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...