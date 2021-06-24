Senza categoria

NIFFF Tackles Godzilla, Digital Ecosystem With Industry Panels

Since 2016, Neuchatel has offered three conference cycles, mostly-but-not-entirely oriented towards professional audiences. Collected under the NIFFF Extended banner, the “Storyworlds” and “New Worlds of Fantasy” cycles focus on the writing and development processes, while “Imaging the Future” looks at new media and technology. Running July 5-6, the latter cycle will feature seven panels spotlighting […]

