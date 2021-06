Spread the love











It’s a face off between Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King in “The Harder They Fall,” and if the western’s trailer is any indication, audiences need to get ready for a dirty, dusty and dangerous ride. On Thursday, Netflix released the first full look at the highly-anticipated western starring Majors, Elba, King, Zazie Beetz […]

