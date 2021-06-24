john-david-washington,-alicia-vikander-starrer-‘beckett’-to-open-2021-locarno-film-festival

Spread the love











The Locarno Film Festival will open this year’s 74th edition on Aug. 4 with the world premiere of Italian director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s latest thriller “Beckett,” starring John David Washington, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps and Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander. After the film’s Locarno premiere, Netflix will launch the film worldwide on Aug. 13. “Beckett’s” presence marks […]

