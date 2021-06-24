jennifer-kaytin-robinson’s-netflix-teen-comedy-‘strangers’-adds-7-to-cast,-including-austin-abrams,-alisha-boe,-jonathan-daviss

Spread the love











Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s Netflix dark comedy “Strangers” has found the remainder of its cast and the already star-studded ensemble, which features Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Rish Shah and Sophie Turner, just got more high-wattage with a host of rising stars signing onto the movie. The newly announced cast includes Austin Abrams (“Dash & Lily,” “Chemical […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...