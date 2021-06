Spread the love











To what lengths will a desperate mother go to recover her kidnapped daughter? That’s the central question posed in Belgian-Romanian director Teodora Ana Mihai’s first fiction feature “La Civil,” which is set to debut at the Cannes Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. “La Civil” was produced by Hans Everaert’s Menuetto with the assistance […]

