Spread the love











Distributor Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired the North American rights to “Raging Fire,” the latest action thriller featuring martial arts superstar Donnie Yen. The pic is set to hit U.S. theaters later this year before landing on martial arts streaming channel Hi-YAH!. “Raging Fire” is the final title from the late Hong Kong helmer […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...