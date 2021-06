Spread the love











Despite an unprecedentedly difficult year, the Chinese film industry has come roaring back. In August 2020, China became the first country in the world to achieve “full box office recovery,” according to the U.K.-based industry analytics firm Gower Street. Remarkably, Chinese box office data as of mid-June 2021 is tracking 1% ahead of the same […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...