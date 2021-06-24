charades-films-boards-morena’s-‘piggy,’-a-buzzy-debut-feature-from-spain’s-carlota-pereda-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Paris-based Charades Films has boarded Carlota Pereda’s rural thriller “Piggy” (“Cerdita”), one of the most awaited feature debuts of the year from Spain. Written and directed by Pereda, “Piggy” is produced by Morena Films and France’s Backup Media, the outfit behind “Still Alice,” “Submergence” and Ari Folman’s Cannes entry “Where Is Anne Frank.” Charades will […]

