Cannes 2021 Jury Features Five Women, Including Maggie Gyllenhaal and Mélanie Laurent

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the jury for the competition, which will be powered by a majority of women, including American actor-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal, French actor-helmer Mélanie Laurent, French-Senegalese actor-director Mati Diop, Austrian director Jessica Hausner and cult French singer Mylene Farmer. Spike Lee will presider over the jury which will also include French […]

