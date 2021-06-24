MONDO

Cannes 2021 Jury Features Five Women, Including Maggie Gyllenhaal and Mélanie Laurent

da redazione
Commenti 0
cannes-2021-jury-features-five-women,-including-maggie-gyllenhaal-and-melanie-laurent
Spread the love

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the jury for the competition, which will be powered by a majority of women, including American actor-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal, French actor-helmer Mélanie Laurent, French-Senegalese actor-director Mati Diop, Austrian director Jessica Hausner and cult French singer Mylene Farmer. Spike Lee will presider over the jury which will also include French […]

0 commenti su “Cannes 2021 Jury Features Five Women, Including Maggie Gyllenhaal and Mélanie Laurent

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: