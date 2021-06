Spread the love











ViacomCBS has shuffled seven top content executives in a new leadership structure designed to bolster its streaming service Paramount Plus. Teased recently by ViacomCBS Streaming president and CEO Tom Ryan, the new structure is intended to bolster original programming and help Paramount Plus achieve scale in a crowded market. Executives George Cheeks, Jim Gianopulos, Bruce […]

