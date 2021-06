Spread the love











It’s proving to be a pivotal few weeks for the £7 million ($9.77 million) U.K. Global Screen Fund (UKGSF). Launched earlier this year by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the British Film Institute (BFI), the fund is widely seen as the U.K. government’s replacement for the money disbursed by Creative […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...