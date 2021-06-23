reservoir-docs-to-launch-sales-at-cannes-for-documentary-about-oscar-winning-cinematographer-philippe-rousselot-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Reservoir Docs has announced its new project, a feature-length documentary about Oscar-winning cinematographer Philippe Rousselot called “A Look Through His Lens.” The independent international sales company will finance and launch worldwide sales for the film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. “A Look Through His Lens” will cover Rousselot’s life, career and cinematography techniques, which […]

