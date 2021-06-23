john-malkovich,-lilly-krug-star-in-action-thriller-‘shattered,’-first-look-revealed

Spread the love











John Malkovich and Lilly Krug will star in upcoming action-thriller “Shattered,” directed by Luis Prieto (“White Lines”). Krug (“Swing”) plays a con-artist, Cameron Monaghan (“Shameless”) as the millionaire who falls in love with her and Malkovich (“The New Pope”) a creepy landlord whose curiosity overwhelms him. Frank Grillo (“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”) plays Krug’s character’s […]

