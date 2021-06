Spread the love











Film Bazaar, South Asia’s largest co-production market, has joined hands with the Cannes Film Market to present seven projects looking for co-producers and financiers on July 9. Film Bazaar, an annual event that takes place in Goa, India, is organized by the country’s National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). The selected projects are the ones that […]

