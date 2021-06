Spread the love











Heretic, the Athens-based boutique production company and sales agent, has acquired world sales rights for “Feathers,” the feature-length debut of Egyptian writer-director Omar El Zohairy, which will have its premiere in Cannes Critics’ Week. “Feathers” explores a family’s transformation when a magic trick goes awry at a birthday party, and the magician turns the father […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...