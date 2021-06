Spread the love











There’s a lot riding on the box office debut of Universal’s “F9,” the latest entry in the high-energy “Fast & Furious” franchise. As the first all-audience tentpole to exclusively grace the big screen in some time, the movie theater industry is looking to “F9” as the benchmark for summer blockbusters. The season will be noticeably […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...