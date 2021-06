Spread the love











Alexander Skarsgård will star in Brandon Cronenberg’s “Infinity Pool,” a sci-fi thriller about a vacation that takes a twist. Neon, the studio behind “Parasite,” will co-finance and executive produce the film alongside Topic Studios, which previously produced “Leave No Trace” and “Luce.” “Infinity Pool” comes on the heels of Skarsgård’s star turn in “Godzilla vs. […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...