Version Digital to Distribute Life Affirming Spanish ALS Documentary ‘7 Lakes 7 Lives’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Latido Films has closed a seven-country theatrical release agreement with Spanish distributor Versión Digital for Victor Escribano’s debut documentary “7 Lakes 7 Lives,” produced by two-time Spanish Academy Goya-winning director and producer José Luis López Linares. Having passed through the Malaga Film Festival and now on its way to Cannes, the touching documentary will be […]

