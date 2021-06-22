MONDO

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Times Group Not to Defame Bollywood in Landmark Agreement With Producers Guild of India

da redazione
Commenti 0
sushant-singh-rajput-case:-times-group-not-to-defame-bollywood-in-landmark-agreement-with-producers-guild-of-india
Spread the love

In a landmark agreement that will have seismic repercussions across the Indian media landscape, the Times Group has agreed that it will not publish or air anything defamatory to the Hindi-language film industry, popularly known as Bollywood. After the death of popular actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, several Indian channels, including Times Now […]

0 commenti su “Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Times Group Not to Defame Bollywood in Landmark Agreement With Producers Guild of India

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: