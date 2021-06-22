sushant-singh-rajput-case:-times-group-not-to-defame-bollywood-in-landmark-agreement-with-producers-guild-of-india

Spread the love
In a landmark agreement that will have seismic repercussions across the Indian media landscape, the Times Group has agreed that it will not publish or air anything defamatory to the Hindi-language film industry, popularly known as Bollywood. After the death of popular actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, several Indian channels, including Times Now […]
