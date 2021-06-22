MONDO

Sundance London Adds ‘Pleasure,’ Phyllida Lloyd Masterclass to Program – Global Bulletin

SERIES The U.K. premiere screening of Ninja Thyberg’s feature debut “Pleasure” and a masterclass with “Herself” director Phyllida Lloyd have been added to the Sundance Film Festival: London program. “Host” director Rob Savage joins the previously announced horror panel, “Scare Tactics – Making Modern Horror,” which also includes “Censor” director Prano Bailey Bond. “Pleasure,” a […]

