Sam Abbas Releases Trailer For LGBTQ Feature ‘Alia’s Birth’ Sam Abbas has released the trailer for the LGBTQ feature “Alia’s Birth,” which will release exclusively in theaters this December. The film will feature a live home-birth with a resuscitation as well as a live set by queer superstar Nicole Moudaber in a New York warehouse […]

