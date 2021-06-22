MONDO

Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, and Riley Keough Join Cannes Market Title 'Manodrome'

Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, and Riley Keough have been cast in director John Trengrove’s English-language feature debut “Manodrome.” Launching sales at the virtual Cannes market, the South African director of “The Wound” presents a nihilistic thriller following Ralphie (Eisenberg), an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder who is inducted into a libertarian masculinity cult and loses […]

