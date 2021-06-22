MONDO

Documentary Festival IDFA Launches Co-Production Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

da redazione
Commenti 0
documentary-festival-idfa-launches-co-production-platform-(exclusive)
Spread the love

The International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) has launched a new service that will generate more international co-productions. The Producers Connection, the latest addition to the festival’s co-financing and co-production section IDFA Forum, will serve as a bespoke platform for fostering international co-production. It will run parallel to the Forum’s selection of Pitches and Rough […]

0 commenti su “Documentary Festival IDFA Launches Co-Production Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: