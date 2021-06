Spread the love











Dermot Mulroney is set to star in the upcoming indie thriller “Breakwater.” The veteran actor, of “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “August: Osage County” fame, will team with writer-director James Rowe on the feature. “Breakwater” will see Mulroney star as prison inmate Ray Childress, who charges a just-released fellow prisoner with finding his daughter. The […]

