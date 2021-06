Spread the love











Philadelphia-based Breaking Glass Pictures (BGP) has snagged North American rights to fantasy narrative drama “Nocturna: Side A – The Great Old Man’s Night” and its complementary docu-fiction hybrid, “Nocturna: Side B – Where Elephants Go to Die” from U.K. world sales agent Alief. Breaking Glass plans a fourth quarter 2021 release for the “Nocturna” films. As envisioned […]

