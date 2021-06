Spread the love











The British Film Institute (BFI) has appointed Denitsa Yordanova as head of the recently launched U.K. Global Screen Fund, reporting into Neil Peplow, BFI director of industry and international affairs. The fund is set up as an export booster, designed to help the U.K. screen sector compete effectively in the international marketplace. Financed by the […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...