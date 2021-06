Spread the love











Alief has acquired international rights to the high-concept fantasy “Strawberry Mansion,” which world premiered at this year’s Sundance, where it was acquired by Music Box Films for North America, and by Periscoop Films for Benelux. Alief will be introducing the film to international buyers during June’s virtual Cannes market, and in person during July’s Marche […]

