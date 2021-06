Spread the love











Shailene Woodley will star in “Robots,” which is being described as a “fast-paced comedy” from Anthony Hines, one of the writers of “Borat” and “Bruno.” It marks a change of pace for Woodley, best known for the dystopian “Divergent” films and the dare-you-not-to-devolve-into-a-puddle-of-tears romance “The Fault in Our Stars.” “Robots” is based on a short […]

