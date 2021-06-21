Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires U.S. Rights to Satirical Comedy ‘American Sausage Standoff’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spread the love











Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to “American Sausage Standoff” (“Gutterbee”), a comedy by Danish actor-turned-filmmaker Ulrich Thomsen who stars in “Banshee.” The movie is represented by REinvent International Sales. Samuel Goldwyn Films plans to release the film as a day-and-date release on Aug. 7. Written and directed by Thomsen, “American Sausage Standoff” is […]

