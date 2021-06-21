premiere-picks-up-‘hannah-montana’-creator’s-faith-based-hit-for-cannes-market-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Premiere Entertainment has acquired the international rights to family faith-based film “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” after the film’s solid performance at the U.S. box office over Easter. The Oklahoma-shot feature was written and directed by “Hannah Montana” co-creator Richard Correll and stars Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino (“The Mighty Aphrodite”); Austyn Johnson (“The Greatest Showman”) […]

