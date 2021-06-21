MONDO

Premiere Picks Up ‘Hannah Montana’ Creator’s Faith-Based Hit for Cannes Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Premiere Entertainment has acquired the international rights to family faith-based film “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” after the film’s solid performance at the U.S. box office over Easter. The Oklahoma-shot feature was written and directed by “Hannah Montana” co-creator Richard Correll and stars Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino (“The Mighty Aphrodite”); Austyn Johnson (“The Greatest Showman”) […]

