Welcome to the “House Party,” Karen Obilom. The “Doom Patrol” and “Games People Play” star is the latest to join the cast of New Line’s “House Party” reboot, produced by the SpringHill Company for HBO Max. Obilom has signed on to play the female lead in the project, joining Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Tosin Cole and […]

